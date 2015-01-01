SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Roselin Jahina S, Sadik Batcha M, Ahmad M. arXiv e-prints 2021; 2102: arXiv:2102.11983.

The present study deals a scientometric analysis of 8486 bibliometric publications retrieved from the Web of Science database during the period 2008 to 2017. Data is collected and analyzed using Bibexcel software. The study focuses on various aspect of the quantitative research such as growth of papers (year wise), Collaborative Index (CI), Degree of Collaboration (DC), Co-authorship Index (CAI), Collaborative Co-efficient (CC), Modified Collaborative Co-Efficient (MCC), Lotka's Exponent value, Kolmogorov-Smirnov test (K-S Test).

http://adsabs.harvard.edu/abs/2021arXiv210211983R


Computer Science - Digital Libraries

