Abstract

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) occurs more frequently in homeless persons than the general public. Both homelessness and TBI have been linked to experiences of violence (e.g., aggression and victimization). This study aimed to understand the temporal occurrences of events over the life course that contribute to vulnerabilities to TBI, victimization, aggression, and homelessness. A life-course perspective was used in this thematic analysis of in-person interviews with homeless persons. A total of 33 homeless persons met the inclusion criteria. Twenty-five of 33 (76%) participants had a self-reported history of TBI. Seventy-six percent of TBI events occurred before the onset of homelessness. Assault was the most common mechanism of TBI. During childhood, TBI was a frequently reported event, and parent- or guardian-related physical and sexual abuse were also accentuated with peer abuse, which may have contributed to a unique developmental trajectory. Aggressive behaviors were reported more commonly in persons who previously endured physical, sexual, and emotional victimization early in childhood. The cumulative effect of early adverse events, including TBI and other forms of victimization, subsequent aggression, and further TBI occurring later in life, may create an ''at-risk'' or vulnerable state preceding homelessness. Precipitating events during adulthood may contribute to a state of homelessness. Homelessness itself may facilitate the context for recurring physical and emotional injury, some of which may be preventable. Future studies should examine the temporality of events related to victimization by physical trauma, such as TBI, aggression, and homelessness.



Keywords: adverse childhood events; concussion; homeless persons; traumatic brain injury; victimization; violence

