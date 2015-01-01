Abstract

BACKGROUND: Mild Traumatic Brain Injury (mTBI) affects nearly two million youth annually, but duration and presentation of mTBI symptoms varies greatly. We developed a tool which provides a functional assessment of concussion symptoms by focusing on how symptoms affect normal daily activities rather than rating symptom severity. This study sought to determine the correlation of the Functional Assessment of Concussion Tool App (FACT) with post-concussion symptom scales and to evaluate functional outcomes at home in pediatric patients following acute mTBI.



METHODS: 27 subjects ages 8-18 completed a …

Language: en