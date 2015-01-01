Abstract

BACKGROUND: Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a major health problem, as it is responsible for mortality and long-term morbidity worldwide. Lately, head injury cases have increased in both developed and developing nations.



OBJECTIVES: The study was conducted on selected cases of moderate and severe traumatic head injuries that referred to Neurosurgery department in South Valley University Hospital, to evaluate outcome and medico legal aspects following head injury.



SUBJECTS AND METHODS: The total number of selected cases was 200 cases. The data collection sheet enclosed personal data (age, gender, and residency), incident associated data (cause, manner, and time of injury) and both, clinical and imaging investigation.



RESULTS: Most of the cases were males in the age group (40-59) years. The most affectedsites were temporo-parietal sites. The almost outcome was complete recovery (46%). The commonest abnormal CT findings were intracranial hemorrhages (subdural hematoma 68%). According to GCS about (58%) of the cases had moderate head injuries (GCS 9:12), and (42%) of the cases had severe head injuries (GCS less than 8).



CONCLUSION: Severe traumatic brain injury (TBI) has a higher mortality and morbidity than moderate TBI. It has a high impact on middle age people, especially men. Most cases received conservative treatment, large number of the cases had full recovery. GCS at admission and the CT scanning are significant predictors of outcome.

