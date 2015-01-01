|
Sarchiapone M, Lopez-Castroman J, Gramaglia C, Baca-Garcia E, Baralla F, Barrigó, N ML, Bartollino S, Beezhold J, Bobes J, Calati R, Cardoner N, s, Colucci E, Courtet P, Duica L, Dunkley C, Dunkley L, Gusmã, O R, Jesus C, Jollant F, Kasal A, Khan A, Michielsen PJS, Osvath P, Palmer S, Petros N, Pirlog M, Plaza estrada A, Saiz P, Santos J, Carlos, Tubiana Potiez A, van der Feltz-Cornelis C, Vitcheva T, Winkler P, Zeppegno P. Glob. Psychiatry 2021; 4(1): 4-19.
(Copyright © 2021, Walter De Gruyter)
In March 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic. The Section on Suicidology and Suicide Prevention of the European Psychiatric Association (EPA) wants to raise awareness about the potential increase in mental health disorders and suicides as a result of the socio-economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and of the necessary restrictive measures adopted worldwide to contain its spread. Even if fear, worries and symptoms of anxiety, depression and stress can be considered a natural response to this global crisis, some individuals are overexposed to its potential negative effects, such as healthcare workers, COVID-19 and psychiatric patients, prisoners, members of the LGBTQ+ community, migrants (including migrant workers), ethnic minorities and asylum seekers and internally displaced populations. Nevertheless, social support, resilience, a supportive work environment and other protective factors may buffer the impact of this crisis on mental health. These unprecedented times are calling for unprecedented efforts. Evidence-based and coordinated actions to prevent the risk of increased mental health disorders and suicide are needed. However, most of the data about COVID-19 impact on mental health comes from online surveys using non-probability and convenience sample in which females are often over-represented. For this reason the quality of future research should be also improved.
Language: en