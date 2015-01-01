Abstract

This paper attempts to compare three methods of testing ﬂoor slip resistance and the resulting classiﬁcations. Polished, ﬂamed, brushed, and grained granite slabs were tested. The acceptance angle values (αob) obtained through the shod ramp test, slip resistance value (SRV), and sliding friction coefﬁcient (µ) were compared in terms of the correlation between the series, the precision of each method, and the classiﬁcation results assigned to each of the three obtained indices. It was found that the evaluation of a product for slip resistance was strongly related to the test method used and the resulting classiﬁcation method. This inﬂuence was particularly pronounced for low roughness slabs. This would result in risks associated with inadequate assessments, which could affect the safe use of buildings facilities.

Language: en