Alhajji L, Padilla V, Mavrides N, Potter JN. CP 2021; 20(2): 51-52.

(Copyright © 2021)

10.12788/cp.0093

Human trafficking (HT) is a secretive, multibillion dollar criminal industry involving the use of coercion, threats, and fraud to force individuals to engage in labor or commercial sex acts. In 2017, the International Labour Organization estimated that 24.9 million people worldwide were victims of forced labor (ie, working under threat or coercion).1 Risk factors for individuals who are vulnerable to HT include recent migration, substance use, housing insecurity, runaway youth, and mental illness. Traffickers continue the cycle of HT through isolation and emotional, physical,...


