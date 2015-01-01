Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Novichoks is considered the fourth generation of chemical weapons and nerve agents (NA) category. NAs were produced and developed during the Cold War in the (former) Soviet Union. Due to the confidentiality of these agents' manufacturing processes, there is little information about these compounds' properties. Like other NA, Novichoks are organophosphorus compounds that have non-competitive and irreversible inhibitory effects on the Acetylcholinesterase. Preliminary data described a high potency as 5-8 times more than VX for these agents. Although these compounds have not yet been used as chemical weapons on battlefields, the use of these agents in chemical terrorist attacks in recent years has made it necessary for medical professionals to become more familiar with the dangers and toxicological aspects of these agents. In addition to reviewing the history of development and production, chemical structure, mechanism of action, toxicokinetics, and toxicology of these agents, the latest information on of diagnosis and treatment of poisoning with these agents will be reviewed.



Conclusion: Contrary to the initial data, it seems that the poisoning caused by Novichok is like other organophosphate agents and can be managed successfully by performing rapid and appropriate treatment measures. Due to the global threat of terrorist incidents with these agents, the medical team is familiar with these poisons for optimal diagnosis and treatment of victims.



Keywords: |Novichok|Chemical weapons|Nerve agents|Toxicology ,

Language: en