Abstract

This study examined the electroencephalograpy (EEG) coherence and working memory performance effects of a 9-week exercise program on a small group of adolescents at high suicide risk. We randomly assigned 26 adolescents at high suicide risk (based on their scores on the Adolescents Mental Health Inventory- AMHI) into equal sized exercise and no-exercise groups. Before and after the 9-week exercise program, all participants performed the Sternberg working memory task, during which we recorded their EEGs, with electrodes placed at F3, F4, C3, C4, P3, P4, T3, T4, O1, and O2 regions (using the International 10-20 system of EEG electrode placement). We measured working memory performance and inter-hemispheric (F3-F4, C3-C4, T3-T4, P3-P4, O1-O2) and intra-hemispheric (F3-C3, F3-T3, F3-P3, F3-O1, F4-C4, F4-T4, F4-P4, F4-O2) EEG coherence as an index of the participants' underlying neural efficiency. While we found no significant group differences in working memory performances, the exercise group, relative to the no-exercise group, exhibited lower inter- and intra-hemispheric EEG coherence while performing the working memory task. These EEG differences may reflect a mediating effect of aerobic exercise on these participants' neural efficiency.

