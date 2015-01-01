SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Qin Y, Hashemi E, Amir K. IEEE Trans. Industr. Inform. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers)

10.1109/TII.2021.3058948

unavailable

This paper presents a novel integrated path following, crash avoidance, and crash mitigation control algorithm for autonomous vehicles. To improve stability and tracking-accuracy of the algorithm in extreme conditions, combined-slip tire forces is considered in the system model. A predictive control framework that monitors slip conditions at each tire is then developed to achieve good dynamics performance by controlling active front steer and brake modulation at each corner. A novel switching mechanism that does not rely on a separate path generation module is designed for avoidance and mitigation phases, which is verified in various harsh driving conditions. Another strong point is the objective function for the crash mitigation phase that is developed based on real-world crash statistics. Simulation results confirm that the proposed algorithm can not only track the desired path in normal driving phase, but also avoid crash and reduce crash severity with ensured vehicle stability.


Accidents; Brakes; Crash avoidance; Crash mitigation; Crash severity index; Model predictive control; Prediction algorithms; Predictive models; Tires; Vehicle dynamics; vehicle stability; Wheels

