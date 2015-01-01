Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Suicidal behaviors are considered as one of the mental health problems.The interpersonal theory of suicide has provided a promising perspective for understanding suicide behavior.Since the patterns of suicidal behavior and related interventions are not the same for all cultural groups, this study aimed to answer the question of whether the interpersonal model of suicide is also fited in Iranian cultural context.



METHOD: The purpose of this study was descriptive-correlational in terms of the purpose of fundamental research and in terms of data collection method which was done on 400 students of Mashhad University using Beck Suicide Thought Scale (BSSI). Interpersonal Suicide Needs (INQ) was administered in the 2016-2017 academic year and path analysis were used to analyze the data.



RESULTS: Data analysis showed that the perceived burdensomeness coefficient to suicidal thoughts was 0.58, also significant by the t-test (p <0.05, t = 13.32) and the coefficient of thwarted belongingness path coefficient was 0.12. And is statistically significant (t = 2.65, p <0.05). 78% of the variance in suicide attempt scores was explained by two exogenous variables and one mediator variable namely perceived overburden, unaccompanied suicide and suicidal thoughts; 41% of the variance in suicidal thoughts scores through perceived overload and unaccompanied suicidal ideation.



CONCLUSION: The interpersonal model of suicide in Iranian society is well matched.so it can be used in clinical and therapeutic settings to assess suicide risk factors and suicidal tendency in individuals.

