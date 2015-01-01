SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Woods EA, Marenco CW, Lammers D, Seabold KA, Cma, Escobar MA. Pediatrics 2021; 147(3): 910-911.

(Copyright © 2021, American Academy of Pediatrics)

10.1542/peds.147.3_MeetingAbstract.910-a

unavailable

BACKGROUND: The secondary skeletal survey is an important component in the screening of suspected physical child abuse (PCA, formerly nonaccidental trauma) because certain fractures are difficult to detect in the acute setting. However, compliance remains a challenge due to issues with patient tracking and care coordination. The purpose of this quality improvement project was to implement a standardized protocol to improve compliance in …


Language: en
