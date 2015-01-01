Abstract

With the arrival of COVID in Australia and the necessary social distancing measures put in place by the Federal and State Governments many social work services had to move to delivering services to an online platform. This happened relatively quickly and with little or no training for practitioners. This paper presents the findings of a literature review on the use of technology-assisted therapeutic group work intervention with children and young people who experienced maltreatment. The review found a variety of technological platforms of varying effectiveness to engage children and young people therapeutically. However, there was a gap in the scholarship in relation to online group work with children and young people and children and young people who experienced maltreatment. The conclusion to this paper is a therapeutic positioning for more research into technology-assisted therapeutic group work and a call for the epistemic privileging of young people and children and young people in service design and delivery.

