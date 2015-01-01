Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study examined the impact of a peer-based mindfulness and yoga intervention to reduce interpersonal violence in a network of young adults experiencing homelessness (YAEH).



METHOD: A network of YAEH (n=58) accessing homelessness drop-in services in Los Angeles, CA, completed a baseline and follow-up self-administered survey. After applying a violence minimization machine-learning algorithm to baseline data, 12 YAEH were identified and invited to participate in the Mindfulness and Yoga Peer Ambassador Training for Health (MYPATH). The training consisted of a 3-hour intensive followed by seven weekly 1-hour sessions. The training introduced mindfulness and yoga as tools and practices to increase emotion regulation and reduce impulsivity in the context of interpersonal and community violence. Follow-up data were collected 2 months after baseline.



RESULTS: Results revealed increased trait mindfulness (i.e., a tendency or trait rather than a particular practice or in-the-moment experience), increased mindfulness and yoga practice frequency, and reduced violence-engagement behaviors in the network of YAEH.



CONCLUSIONS: The current study provides preliminary support for the effectiveness of the intervention in decreasing network-level violence and demonstrates the feasibility of implementing a peer-based intervention to promote mindfulness and yoga practice in a network of YAEH.

Language: en