Petering R, Barr N, Srivastava A, Onasch-Vera L, Thompson N, Rice E. J. Soc. Social Work Res. 2021; 12(1): 41-57.

(Copyright © 2021, Society for Social Work and Research, Publisher University of Chicago Press)

10.1086/712957

OBJECTIVE: This study examined the impact of a peer-based mindfulness and yoga intervention to reduce interpersonal violence in a network of young adults experiencing homelessness (YAEH).

METHOD: A network of YAEH (n=58) accessing homelessness drop-in services in Los Angeles, CA, completed a baseline and follow-up self-administered survey. After applying a violence minimization machine-learning algorithm to baseline data, 12 YAEH were identified and invited to participate in the Mindfulness and Yoga Peer Ambassador Training for Health (MYPATH). The training consisted of a 3-hour intensive followed by seven weekly 1-hour sessions. The training introduced mindfulness and yoga as tools and practices to increase emotion regulation and reduce impulsivity in the context of interpersonal and community violence. Follow-up data were collected 2 months after baseline.

RESULTS: Results revealed increased trait mindfulness (i.e., a tendency or trait rather than a particular practice or in-the-moment experience), increased mindfulness and yoga practice frequency, and reduced violence-engagement behaviors in the network of YAEH.

CONCLUSIONS: The current study provides preliminary support for the effectiveness of the intervention in decreasing network-level violence and demonstrates the feasibility of implementing a peer-based intervention to promote mindfulness and yoga practice in a network of YAEH.


Language: en
