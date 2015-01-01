SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Herrick R, Thomas S. Polit. Gender 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Cambridge University Press)

10.1017/S1743923X2000063X

unavailable

In this study, we report results of a survey of U.S. state senators about their experiences of psychological abuse, physical violence, and sexualized abuse and violence on the job, as well as gender differences among senators. Overall, our results indicate that more than 80% of state senators reported having faced abuse and violence, and women senators reported more physical violence than men. Moreover, we found differences in the factors that contributed to abuse and violence among women and men state senators. Most notably, women with higher levels of power (party or committee leaders) were more likely than other women to experience psychological abuse and sexualized abuse and violence, and Democratic women senators faced more sexualized abuse and violence than Republican women. The implications for continued service by state senators in the face of these experiences, the likelihood of attracting future candidates, and the implications for gender diversity in office are explored.


Gender; physical violence; psychological abuse; sexualized abuse and violence; U.S. state senators

