Abstract

Societal norms and values along with laws and regulations strongly influence social work, as do megatrends as globalisation and migration. International agreements on human rights with special focus on violence against women have drawn attention to domestic violence, including honor-based violence (HBV). The purpose of this paper is to identify the factors that affect social workers' ability to work within the area of HBV and their experiences of their current work situation. Based on a qualitative approach using in-depth interviews with Swedish social workers, the study shows that HBV is not a new phenomenon in social work, but that unfamiliarity and a lack of legitimacy have made it difficult for social workers to deal with the issue. Inspired by recognition theory, a picture emerges of a profession with low mandates and low recognition that lacks resources regarding education, guidelines and a common view on how HBV should be identified and handled, both within the social workers' own organisation and in other authorities. The dynamics of HBV and approaches to the issue require a present state and legislative support. Social workers also need support from researchers in the field to develop effective interventions in their practical social work with HBV.



ABSTRAKT Samhälleliga normer och värderingar utgör tillsammans med lagar och förordningar en stark påverkansfaktor på socialt arbete. Likaså påverkar megatrender såsom globalisering och migration det sociala arbetets innehåll. Internationella överenskommelser kring mänskliga rättigheter med särskilt fokus på våld mot kvinnor har synliggjort våld i hemmet, där även hedersbaserat våld (HBV) inkluderas. Syftet med denna studie är att identifiera de faktorer som påverkar socialarbetarnas förmåga att arbeta inom området HBV, samt att belysa erfarenheter av deras nuvarande arbetssituation. Baserat på en kvalitativ strategi där djupintervjuer med svenska socialarbetare ingår, visar studien att HBV inte är ett nytt fenomen i socialt arbete, men att okunnighet och brist på legitimitet har gjort det svårt för socialarbetare att hantera frågan. Med inspiration från erkännande-teori framträder en bild av ett yrke med låga mandat och lågt erkännande. Det saknas resurser avseende



KEYWORDS Honor-based violence; professional misrecognition; qualitative research; social work



NYCKELORD hedersbaserat våld; professionellt icke- erkännande; kvalitativ forskning; socialt arbete

Language: en