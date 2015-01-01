Abstract

BACKGROUND: Soccer is a popular youth sport, with 7.1% of female high school soccer athletes continuing to the collegiate level. As young athletes progress to higher levels of competition, "heading" the ball becomes more of an essential skill, however, protective headgear is rarely used. Previous studies demonstrate higher female athlete concussion rates compared to males. The purpose of this study is to describe the rates of concussions and headaches in female collegiate …

Language: en