Journal Article

Citation

Miller SM, Worrall H, Halloran K, Chung JS, Cullum CM. Pediatrics 2021; 147(3): 159-160.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, American Academy of Pediatrics)

DOI

10.1542/peds.147.3_MeetingAbstract.159

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

PURPOSE: Continued play following a sport-related concussion (SRC) can have significant consequences for athletes including prolonged recovery, subsequent concussion or more severe injury. Identifying which athletes are more likely to continue to play could aid education efforts and inform future interventions. The purpose of this study was to determine if demographic variables can predict which athletes continue to play following a SRC.

METHODS: Data …


Language: en
