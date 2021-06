Abstract

Title: Specific concussion curriculum: Does it improve residents' comfort, knowledge and in-training examination scores? A pilot study.



BACKGROUND: Concussions can cause significant morbidity if not recognized and treated appropriately. Over a span of 8 years (2006-2014) concussion related hospital visits have increased by 54%. It is imperative that Pediatricians have the knowledge and comfort to be able to treat this population. …

Language: en