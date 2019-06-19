|
Kowalski RG, Hammond FM, Weintraub AH, Nakase-Richardson R, Zafonte RD, Whyte J, Giacino JT. JAMA Neurol. 2021; 78(5): 548-557.
(Copyright © 2021, American Medical Association)
Traumatic brain injury (TBI) leads to 2.9 million visits to US emergency departments annually and frequently involves a disorder of consciousness (DOC). Early treatment, including withdrawal of life-sustaining therapies and rehabilitation, is often predicated on the assumed worse outcome of disrupted consciousness.To quantify the loss of consciousness, factors associated with recovery, and return to functional independence in a 31-year sample of patients with moderate or severe brain trauma.This cohort study analyzed patients with TBI who were enrolled in the Traumatic Brain Injury Model Systems National Database, a prospective, multiyear, longitudinal database. Patients were survivors of moderate or severe TBI who were discharged from acute hospitalization and admitted to inpatient rehabilitation from January 4, 1989, to June 19, 2019, at 1 of 23 inpatient rehabilitation centers that participated in the Traumatic Brain Injury Model Systems program. Follow-up for the study was through completion of inpatient rehabilitation.Traumatic brain injury.Outcome measures were Glasgow Coma Scale in the emergency department, Disability Rating Scale, posttraumatic amnesia, and Functional Independence Measure. Patient-related data included demographic characteristics, injury cause, and brain computed tomography findings.The 17 470 patients with TBI analyzed in this study had a median (interquartile range [IQR]) age at injury of 39 (25-56) years and included 12 854 male individuals (74%). Of these patients, 7547 (57%) experienced initial loss of consciousness, which persisted to rehabilitation in 2058 patients (12%). Those with persisting DOC were younger; had more high-velocity injuries; had intracranial mass effect, intraventricular hemorrhage, and subcortical contusion; and had longer acute care than patients without DOC. Eighty-two percent (n = 1674) of comatose patients recovered consciousness during inpatient rehabilitation. In a multivariable analysis, the factors associated with consciousness recovery were absence of intraventricular hemorrhage (adjusted odds ratio [OR], 0.678; 95% CI, 0.532-0.863; P = .002) and intracranial mass effect (adjusted OR, 0.759; 95% CI, 0.595-0.968; P = .03). Functional improvement (change in total functional independence score from admission to discharge) was +43 for patients with DOC and +37 for those without DOC (P = .002), and 803 of 2013 patients with DOC (40%) became partially or fully independent. Younger age, male sex, and absence of intraventricular hemorrhage, intracranial mass effect, and subcortical contusion were associated with better functional outcome.
