Abstract

OBJECTIVES: In the event of a disaster, both victims and first responders are exposed to health risks. The purpose of this study was to investigate the health effects of workers responding to disasters following the Great East Japan Earthquake (GEJE).



METHODS: We reviewed the literature on the health effects of workers responding to disasters at GEJE. PubMed and Ichu-Shi Web (an online search database for Japanese medical literature) were utilized. After the screening, we excluded papers that did not meet our inclusion criteria.



RESULTS: We identified 25 papers matching our criteria. Papers on the health of workers who responded to disasters was primarily focused on medical professionals, public servants, and emergency professionals. Although many papers focused on the mental effects of health effects of health consequences, suggesting that many occupations increase the risk of depression and PTSD, some also reported on positive factors, such as improving work engagement by overcoming difficulties. Emergency professionals were also at risk for PTSD and depression, however, some reported that the risk was relatively low compared to other occupations.



CONCLUSIONS: In the event of a disaster such as GEJE, many first responders were traumatized. Attention should be paid to the support of survivors during a disaster, but the health effects of workers involved in disaster response should also be addressed. In the future, it is necessary to establish a system to monitor and support the health of first responders.

Language: en