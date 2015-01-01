Abstract

The purpose was to assess prevalence of suicidality, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and anxiety among female sex workers (FSW). A systematic review and meta-analysis was performed. Search strategy was performed in MEDLINE, Scopus, Web of Science, EMBASE, Ovid and Cochrane Central Database from inception until March 2020. Considered for inclusion were cross-sectional studies performed on FSW that assessed prevalence of any of the following: suicide attempt or suicidal ideation, depression, PTSD, or anxiety. Five reviewers, independently and in duplicate, selected all eligible articles in an abstract and full-text screening phase and, moreover, extracted information from each study. A binomial-normal generalized linear mixed model was employed to estimate prevalence of the conditions. From 8035 studies yielded in the search strategy, 55 were included for analysis. The overall prevalence of suicidal ideation and attempt was 27% (95% C.I. 18-39%) and 20% (95% C.I. 13-28%), respectively. Furthermore, overall prevalence of depression and PTSD was 44% (95% C.I. 35-54%) and 29% (95% C.I. 18-44%), respectively. Eleven studies were classified as high quality.



FINDINGS indicate that there is an overall high prevalence of suicidality, depression, and PTSD among FSW. Development of accessible large-scale interventions that assess mental health among this population remains critical.

