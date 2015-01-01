|
Citation
|
Alcock S, Batoo D, Ande SR, Grierson R, Essig M, Martin D, Trivedi A, Sinha N, Leeies M, Zeiler FA, Shankar JJS. BMJ Open 2021; 11(6): e047305.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, BMJ Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Severe traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a catastrophic neurological condition with significant economic burden. Early in-hospital mortality (<48 hours) with severe TBI is estimated at 50%. Several clinical examinations exist to determine brain death; however, most are difficult to elicit in the acute setting in patients with severe TBI. Having a definitive assessment tool would help predict early in-hospital mortality in this population. CT perfusion (CTP) has shown promise diagnosing early in-hospital mortality in patients with severe TBI and other populations. The purpose of this study is to validate admission CTP features of brain death relative to the clinical examination outcome for characterizing early in-hospital mortality in patients with severe TBI.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
accident & emergency medicine; computed tomography; neuroradiology; neurosurgery