Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To assess the characteristics of cooking-related burn injuries in children reported to the World Health Organization Global Burn Registry.



METHODS: On 1 February 2021, we downloaded data from the Global Burn Registry on demographic and clinical characteristics of patients younger than 19 years. We performed multivariate regressions to identify risk factors predictive of mortality and total body surface area affected by burns.



FINDINGS: Of the 2957 paediatric patients with burn injuries, 974 involved cooking (32.9%). More burns occurred in boys (532 patients; 54.6%) than in girls, and in children 2 years and younger (489 patients; 50.2%). Accidental contact and liquefied petroleum caused most burn injuries (729 patients; 74.8% and 293 patients; 30.1%, respectively). Burn contact by explosions (odds ratio, OR: 2.8; 95% confidence interval, CI: 1.4-5.7) or fires in the cooking area (OR: 3.0; 95% CI: 1.3-6.8), as well as the cooking fuels wood (OR: 2.2; 95 CI%: 1.3-3.4), kerosene (OR: 1.9; 95% CI: 1.0-3.6) or natural gas (OR: 1.5; 95% CI: 1.0-2.2) were associated with larger body surface area affected. Mortality was associated with explosions (OR: 7.5; 95% CI: 2.2-25.9) and fires in the cooking area (OR: 6.9; 95% CI: 1.9-25.7), charcoal (OR: 4.6; 95% CI: 2.0-10.5), kerosene (OR: 3.9; 95% CI: 1.4-10.8), natural gas (OR: 3.0; 95% CI: 1.5-6.1) or wood (OR: 2.8; 95% CI: 1.1-7.1).



CONCLUSION: Preventive interventions directed against explosions, fires in cooking areas and hazardous cooking fuels should be implemented to reduce morbidity and mortality from cooking-related burn injuries.

Language: en