Hastings PD, Ugarte E, Mashash M, Marceau K, Natsuaki MN, Shirtcliff EA, Zahn-Waxler C, Klimes-Dougan B. Depress. Anxiety 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
Abstract
In a 2-year longitudinal study of 220 families, we examined how youth gender and adrenocortical and parasympathetic activity moderated reciprocal, bidirectional relations between parent and youth anxiety and depression problems.
depression; anxiety/anxiety disorders; biological markers; child/adolescent; family/marital