Hastings PD, Ugarte E, Mashash M, Marceau K, Natsuaki MN, Shirtcliff EA, Zahn-Waxler C, Klimes-Dougan B. Depress. Anxiety 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Abstract

In a 2-year longitudinal study of 220 families, we examined how youth gender and adrenocortical and parasympathetic activity moderated reciprocal, bidirectional relations between parent and youth anxiety and depression problems.

Results

Maternal anxiety predicted subsequent youth anxiety and depression. Maternal depression predicted youth anxiety and, for daughters and youth with low adrenocortical reactivity, youth depression. Youth depression predicted maternal depression only for youth with high adrenocortical reactivity. There were no associations between paternal and youth psychopathology.

Discussion

Examining youth gender and psychophysiological characteristics that shape the nature of bidirectional influences may inform efforts to identify families at heightened risk for intergenerational transmission of psychopathology.


depression; anxiety/anxiety disorders; biological markers; child/adolescent; family/marital

