Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Cognitive impairment after concussion has been widely reported, but there is no reliable imaging biomarker that predicts the severity of cognitive decline post-concussion. This study tests the hypothesis that patients with a history of concussion and persistent cognitive impairment have fractional anisotropy (FA) and mean diffusivity (MD) values from diffusion tensor imaging (DTI) that are specifically associated with poor performance on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA).



METHODS: Fifty-three subjects (19 females) with concussions and persistent cognitive symptoms had MR imaging and the MoCA. Imaging was analyzed by atlas-based, whole-brain DTI segmentation and FLAIR lesion segmentation. Then, we conducted a random forest-based recursive feature elimination (RFE) with 10-fold cross-validation on the entire dataset, and with partial correlation adjustment for age and lesion load.



RESULTS: RFE showed that 11 DTI variables were found to be important predictors of MoCA scores. Partial correlation analyses, corrected for age and lesion load, showed significant correlations between MoCA scores and right fronto-temporal regions: inferior temporal gyrus MD (r = -0.62, p = 0.00001), middle temporal gyrus MD (r = -0.54, p = 0.0001), angular gyrus MD (r = -0.48, p = 0.0008), and inferior frontal gyrus FA (r = 0.44, p = 0.002).



DISCUSSION: This is the first study to demonstrate a correlation between MoCA scores and DTI variables in patients with a history of concussion and persistent cognitive impairment. This kind of research will significantly increase our understanding of why certain persons have persistent cognitive changes after concussion which, in turn, may allow us to predict persistent impairment after concussion and suggest new interventions.

