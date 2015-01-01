Abstract

Health professionals' attitudes to substance abusers have been reported as suboptimal with potential adverse consequences for the quality of health care provided. Less is known about professionals working with addicted clients in mandated contexts. The aim of this study is to gain insight into forensic social professionals' attitudes to substance use and examine differences between subgroups of professionals. An online survey including the Brief Substance Abuse Attitude Scale was completed by 314 Dutch forensic social professionals. Overall, forensic social professionals' attitudes to substance use and treatability were positive, but there were differences regarding needed treatment interventions and ways of controlling substance use. Professionals who work within specialist addiction services had less moralistic and stereotypical attitudes. Professionals who have personal experiences with addiction reported to be more tolerant, but at the same time more convinced of strict control of substances use of their clients.

Language: en