|
Citation
|
Goulter JR, Fitzpatrick LE, Crowe SF. J. Clin. Exp. Neuropsychol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Topographical disorientation is the impairment or inability to successfully navigate in three-dimensional space. Differing topographical disorientation syndromes have been associated with distinct lesion sites in the acquired brain injury (ABI) literature. This meta-analysis attempted to investigate the relationship between lesion location and dysfunctions in specific navigational abilities resulting in topographical disorientation in individuals with ABI, as measured by their performance on experimental and neuropsychological tests. It was expected that focal lesions would be associated with a specific navigational deficit in one ability, with relative sparing of other navigational abilities. Twenty-six papers met the inclusion criteria for the analysis.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
meta-analysis; acquired brain injury; human navigation; Topographical disorientation