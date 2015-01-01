Abstract

The mental health burden of COVID-19 and associated quarantine can be enormous for the elderly. Being at higher risk for serious illnesses results in them being further isolated at a time of prolonged social distancing. In the following suicide-attempt cases, we examine the effects of quarantine and a global pandemic that expose the elderly to increased risk for negative mental health outcomes. Examining defense mechanisms and the effects of quarantine may help healthcare professionals better identify individuals at higher risk during times of crises that warrant isolation and quarantine, and provide appropriate interventions.

Language: en