Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The purpose of this study is to determine whether the Score for Trauma Triage in the Geriatric and Middle-Aged (STTGMA) patients is able to predict fall, fracture, periprosthetic fracture, or dislocation risk after femoral neck fracture arthroplasty surgery.



METHODS: Four hundred one patients who underwent hip arthroplasty surgery after a femoral neck fracture at one urban academic medical center were stratified into groups based on their risk scores assigned at femoral neck fracture presentation. The cohort was reviewed for the occurrence of postdischarge falls, secondary fractures, and prosthetic dislocations that resulted in a presentation to the emergency department (ED) after discharge from their hip fracture surgery. The incidence and timing of these complications after discharge were compared between the low-risk and high-risk groups.



RESULTS: The low-risk group included 201 patients, and the high-risk group included 200 patients. The high-risk group had significantly more postdischarge falls resulting in ED presentation (49 vs. 32, p =.035) that occurred significantly sooner (12.6 vs. 18.3 months, p =.034) after discharge.



CONCLUSIONS: The STTGMA model was able to successfully stratify patients who are at a higher risk of sustaining a fall after an arthroplasty procedure for a femoral neck fracture.

