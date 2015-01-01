Abstract

Domestic violence (DV) is a widespread social phenomenon, adversely impacting public mental and physical health. The abatement of such issue necessitates a priori social awareness and a posteriori social support. With that in mind, the present study aimed at disclosing dominant discursive constructions of DV among Iranian Instagram users. Driven by Fairclough's (1992) notion of "moments of crisis," critical discourse analysis was employed as the theoretical framework to elucidate the results obtained from 1,028 comments on nine DV-related posts. Our primary objective was to uncover Iranian Instagram commentators' perception of the causes and consequences of DV as well as the perpetrator and victim's roles through probing into the embedded social values and assumptions underpinning such discursive constructions represented within comments. Meticulous inspection of the data yielded six major themes, namely, (a) blaming the responsible, (b) offering solutions to the victims, (c) portraying the male perpetrators, (d) overgeneralizing the transgression, (e) disregarding men's rights, and (f) portraying the female perpetrators. The results indicated that female and male commentators held dissimilar perspectives with regard to DV and that though the conceptualizations of DV were not destitute of prejudice, both perpetrators and victims were encouraged to take requisite steps to minimize the adverse impact of DV on their families and relations as well as on social and public health. The discursive themes identified in the current work may serve as the stepping stone toward the mitigation of DV within society.

