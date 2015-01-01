|
Bent-Goodley T. J. Interpers. Violence 2021; 36(11-12): 4937-4952.
This article examines the role of diversity in interpersonal violence research as it relates to race and ethnicity. The importance and need for diversity in interpersonal violence research is discussed. Three phases of the research processed are discussed: conceptualization, implementation, and interpretation. Specific strategies are discussed on how to include and bolster interpersonal violence research in partnership with diverse communities of color.
Language: en
sexual assault; domestic violence; cultural contexts