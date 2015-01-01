Abstract

At long last in the history of science and, indeed, human relations, awareness of the importance of diversity to understanding who we are as humans and how we react to events as our lives unfold has reached some level of acceptance. Over five years ago, the Journal of Interpersonal Violence established a policy requiring every manuscript accepted for publication to address diversity. As that policy states, JIV views diversity in the broadest sense and asks authors to grapple with the implications of their research in terms of diversity. It was expected and hoped that authors would engage diversity as it naturally flowed from their research. It was thought that asking the question was a key first step in addressing diversity.

