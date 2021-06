Abstract

Morean, M. E., Darling, N., Smit, J., DeFeis, J., Wergeles, M., Kurzer-Yashin, D., & Custer, K. (2018). Preventing and Responding to Sexual Misconduct: Preliminary Efficacy of a Peer-Led Bystander Training Program for Preventing Sexual Misconduct and Reducing Heavy Drinking Among Collegiate Athletes. Journal of Interpersonal Violence. Advance online publication. doi: 10.1177/0886260518777555



The above article was published as advance online publication, with the seventh author, Robin MacFadden, omitted. The sequence of authors also changed.



Robin MacFadden co-founded PRSM in 2014 to address the absence of a sexualized violence prevention program on campus. She developed program content, led workshops, trained new workshop leaders, helped to develop and administer the survey, played a key role in maintaining facilitator fidelity to the workshop content, co-managed data entry, and contributed to and approved the final manuscript.



The final authorship for the article is:



Meghan E. Morean1, Nancy Darling1, Jessie Smit1, Jolie DeFeis1, Dana Kurzer-Yashin1, Kaitlyn Custer1, Robin MacFadden1, and Maya Wergeles1



1Oberlin College, OH, USA



