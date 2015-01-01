Abstract

The current study evaluated the effect of virtual reality based balance training in 30 stroke patients recruited via purposive sampling technique for a clinical trial. Sealed envelope method was used to randomly allocate patients into two groups, i.e. Exer-gaming group (EGG) (n=15) and traditional training (TBT) group (n=15). Patients ranging in age from 50 to 60 years were included using Modified Rankin Scale (MRS). Patients with cognitive deficits, severe physical impairments, contractures, inability to perform tasks, complications of the joint that affected movement, history of recent fracture, arthritis and those on drugs that could affect their physical function were excluded. Data was collected using Berg Balance Scale (BBS) and Timed Up & Go Test (TUG). Significant improvement was observed in the exer-gaming training group after completing intervention (P<0.001). Exer-gaming appears to be more effective in improving functional level, mobility and balance in stroke patients. The study also suggests that exer-gaming further provides dynamic environment for stroke patients, thereby improving dynamic balance and mobility.

Language: en