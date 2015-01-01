Abstract

Wheat pill (zinc or aluminium phosphide), also known as rice pill, is used as rodenticide in wheat and rice storage reservoirs. In developing countries such as Pakistan there has been an increase in the number of aluminium phosphide (wheat pill) poisoning with suicidal intent due to its easy accessibility. It has a high mortality rate, with no antidote available. A young female presented with classical signs and symptoms of wheat pill poisoning, although during her stay at the hospital she developed cardiac arrhythmias leading to shock, haematuria, pleural effusion, and hyperglycaemia due to acute pancreatitis. Due to the appropriate recognition and management of the complications, the patient was able to recuperate. Appropriate transfer to Intensive Care Unit and prompt recognition of complications can lead to good outcomes. We recommend that there should be a nationwide cognizance campaign regarding the lethal consequences of wheat pill consumption by humans and proper disposal of this deadly material.

Language: en