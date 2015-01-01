Abstract

Occupational trauma in carpentry is common in our society due to lack of awareness on occupational safety and poor availability and adherence towards protective equipment. Given below is an unusual case of a young carpenter who presented in the orthopaedic outpatient department with complaint of difficulty in walking for the last four days. On examination, restricted movement of the hip joint on extension was observed. On further work up in the form of radiological investigations, a long iron nail was discovered as incidental finding in the back in close proximity to the ascending colon and duodenum in the retroperitoneum. Elective laparotomy was performed to remove the nail, after which the patient improved clinically and his presenting complaints were completely resolved on further follow up. This demonstrates the unusual way in which such a case can present in the outpatient department instead of the emergency department and with symptoms that may prompt one to think of anything but foreign body trauma, emphasising the need for proper history and meticulous relevant clinical examination, as covert foreign body injury can occur to the back, especially in patients involved in such occupations.

Language: en