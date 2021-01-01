Abstract

BACKGROUND: Family history of alcohol use disorder; AUD (FH +) and impulsivity-related traits are known risk factors for problem drinking that have been investigated in predominately White samples. This cross-sectional study examined whether these risk factors vary by sex in the overall, majority White sample and in a Black subsample.



METHOD: A model building regression procedure was used to investigate the combined effect of FH + and impulsivity-related traits on alcohol quantity, frequency, and problems by sex (overall sample: N = 757, 50% female, 73% White, age(mean) = 33.74, SD = 11.60; Black subsample: n = 138, 47% female, age(mean) = 33.60, SD = 9.87).



RESULTS: Overall Sample. No sex differences were found in the compounding effects of FH + and impulsivity-related traits on alcohol outcomes. Males reported more physical, social, and overall alcohol-related problems than females. FH + was positively associated with all alcohol-related consequences. Poor self-regulation was the only trait associated with all alcohol outcomes. Black Subsample: A three-way interaction suggested a negative association between inhibition and frequency of alcohol use among FH + males only. A two-way interaction also suggested impulse control was associated with more interpersonal alcohol-related problems among males only. Main effects were also found in the expected direction such that higher impulsivity and FH + were associated with poorer alcohol outcomes.



CONCLUSION: These findings suggest no sex differences in the overall sample in the interactive effects of established risk factors for AUD on alcohol outcomes, and that poor self-regulation may be key for personality-targeted alcohol prevention and intervention programs. Preliminary findings of sex differences in the Black subsample should be replicated. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2021 APA, all rights reserved).

