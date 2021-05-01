Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Suicide attempts represent a public health concern. The objective of this study is to describe the clinical characteristics of patients visiting an emergency room for a suicide attempt and included in a suicide prevention program, the Catalonia Suicide Risk Code (CSRC), particularly focusing on the follow-up evaluations.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: The CSRC program is divided in 3 phases: 1) alert and activation, 2) proactive telephone and face-to-face follow-up and 3) comprehensive preventive health monitoring. This is the analysis of the sample of patients attempting or intending suicide who were seen at a tertiary hospital in Barcelona, and their 1-year follow-up outcome.



RESULTS: Three hundred and sixty-five patients were included. In 15% of the cases, there was no previous psychiatric history but in the majority of cases, a previous psychiatric diagnosis was present. The most common type of suicide attempt was by drug overdose (84%). Up to 66.6% of the patients attended the scheduled follow-up visit in the CSRC program. A significant reduction in the proportion of patients visiting the emergency room for any reason (but not specifically for a suicide attempt) and being hospitalized in the first semester in comparison with the second six months after the CSRC activation (30.1% versus 19.9%, p=0.006; 14.1% versus 5.8%, p=0.002) was observed.



CONCLUSIONS: The clinical risk factors and the findings of the CSRC helped in the characterization of suicide attempters. The CSRC may contribute to reduce hospitalizations and the use of mental health care resources, at least in the short-term.

Language: es