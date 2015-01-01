Abstract

As the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic rages, understanding of disease pathophysiology evolves [1]. Because the primary transmission mode is respiratory droplets, pneumonia is the predominant serious manifestation, requiring oxygen therapy (if not mechanical ventilation) that can be hazardous. We describe a patient with COVID-19 pneumonia who sustained burns and a fatal acute lung injury during oxygen administration by high-flow nasal cannula (HFNC).



A 61-year-old man with diabetes mellitus and hypertension presented elsewhere with a four-day history of worsening dry cough and exertional dyspnea. His room-air oxygen saturation (SaO2) was 80% with a respiratory rate of 30 breaths per minute. Oxygen via HFNC was begun (FIO2 0.7, flow rate 60 L/min). A chest radiograph showed bilateral airspace opacities, and reverse transcriptase-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) testing (nasopharyngeal specimen) detected severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2). During oxygen therapy, the patient began charging his smartphone, triggering a spark that ignited the oxygen tubing and the patient's hospital gown, resulting in inhalation injury with full- and partial-thickness torso burns comprising 15% total body surface area. After emergent endotracheal intubation, he was transferred to us for specialty burn care...

