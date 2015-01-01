|
Testa A, Lee J. J. Crim. Justice 2021; 74: 101798.
The rate of drug overdose deaths has increased substantially in the United States in the past two decades. However, limited research has examined how the criminal justice system is responding to this growing epidemic. Using data on criminal sentences in federal district courts, the current study assesses the relationship between drug overdose death rates and criminal sentences in the United States.
Drug overdose; Drugs; Punishment; Sentencing