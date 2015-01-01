CONTACT US: Contact info
Pretto A. Qual. Soc. Work 2021; 20(1-2): 494-500.
This short essay aims to reflect on an unexpected effect of the Coronavirus in Italy: the increase of domestic violence. Through some data and qualitative interviews gathered with social workers of anti-violence centres, the essay presents the ways in which this emergency has been faced during the Coronavirus outbreak and the importance of spreading and maintaining new practices in this area for the future.
Coronavirus; domestic violence; social work practice