Abstract

Worldwide, suicide remains a major public health problem whose impact in human and economic terms is important. Many studies have been carried out on this subject, including the study of risk factors for suicide. Nevertheless, in the absence of an effective and strengthened collaboration between the forensic institutes and the Epidemiological Centre on the Medical Causes of Death (CépiDc), epidemiological data concerning suicide in France remain underestimated, which impedes the implementation of an effective and necessary means of prevention against this scourge. In this work, we conducted an epidemiological profile of suicides at the forensic institute of Toulouse for 3 years. During the study period 715 cases of suicide were collected, with an overwhelming male predominance of 534 men (75%) and 181 women (25%). The average age was 53.94 years, with extremes of 12 and 101 years. Hanging was the most common method of suicide (41.7%) for both sex. Seasonal variations in the frequency of suicides were also reported during our study: lower frequencies in winter and higher frequencies in summer. Among the determinants of suicidal acts, depression (34.7%) was predominant among mental disorders in suicides.





Dans le monde, le suicide demeure un problème majeur de santé publique dont l'impact en termes humains et économiques est important. Maintes études se sont intéressées à ce sujet notamment l'étude des facteurs de risque de suicide. Néanmoins, en l'absence d'une collaboration efficace et renforcée entre les instituts médico-légaux et le Centre épidémiologique des causes médicales de décès (CépiDc), les données épidémiologiques concernant le suicide en France restent sous-estimées, ce qui entrave la mise en place des moyens de prévention efficaces contre ce fléau. Le but de notre étude est de dresser le profil épidémiologique des victimes de suicide survenant à l'institut médico-légal de Toulouse pendant 3 ans. Nous avons colligé 715 cas de suicide durant la période d'étude. La prédominance masculine a été particulièrement marquée avec 534 hommes (75 %) et 181 femmes (25 %). L'âge moyen dans notre série a été de 53,94 ans avec des extrêmes allant de 12 ans à 101 ans. La pendaison était le mode de suicide le plus fréquent (41,7 %) chez les deux sexes. Des variations saisonnières des fréquences de suicide ont également été rapportées durant notre étude: des fréquences plus faibles en hiver et des fréquences plus élevées en été. Pour les déterminants du passage à l'acte suicidaire, la dépression (34,7 %) a occupé une place prépondérante parmi les troubles mentaux chez les suicidés.

