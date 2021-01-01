|
Citation
Souidi B, Bergheul S. Rev. Med. Leg. 2021; 12(1): 22-34.
Vernacular Title
L'homicide en Algérie : étude exploratoire documentaire sur 604 dossiers d'enquêtes d'homicides
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
This article aims to describe the socio-demographic characteristics of the perpetrators and victims and the specificity of homicides in Algeria. The study is based on the collection of documentary data from the investigation files of 604 homicides that occurred between 2011 and 2014. The research method is based on the analysis of the documentary corpus through the technique of tracers, the transformation of the data into variables. quantifiable, qualitative analysis of information and triangulation of data collection tools. The data examined indicate a type of murderer who is distinguished by the following characteristics: male in his twenties and thirties, single, unemployed, impulsive, poorly educated, poor, drinker, stabbing, and characterized by patterns of an expressive nature. Women constitute a much larger proportion of victims, particularly in passionate and conjugal homicides. When women kill, they usually do so within the family, primarily for revenge on their intimate partner or for fear of reprehension from the family. The limitations and perspectives of the study are discussed and discussed.
Language: fr