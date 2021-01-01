Abstract

This article aims to describe the socio-demographic characteristics of the perpetrators and victims and the specificity of homicides in Algeria. The study is based on the collection of documentary data from the investigation files of 604 homicides that occurred between 2011 and 2014. The research method is based on the analysis of the documentary corpus through the technique of tracers, the transformation of the data into variables. quantifiable, qualitative analysis of information and triangulation of data collection tools. The data examined indicate a type of murderer who is distinguished by the following characteristics: male in his twenties and thirties, single, unemployed, impulsive, poorly educated, poor, drinker, stabbing, and characterized by patterns of an expressive nature. Women constitute a much larger proportion of victims, particularly in passionate and conjugal homicides. When women kill, they usually do so within the family, primarily for revenge on their intimate partner or for fear of reprehension from the family. The limitations and perspectives of the study are discussed and discussed.



Cet article a pour objectif de décrire les caractéristiques sociodémographiques des auteurs et des victimes et la spécificité des homicides en Algérie. L'étude se base sur le recueil de données documentaires des dossiers d'enquêtes de 604 homicides survenus entre 2011 et 2014. La méthode de recherche repose sur l'analyse du corpus documentaire à travers la technique des traceurs, la transformation des données en variables quantifiables, l'analyse qualitative des informations et la triangulation des outils de collecte des données. Les données examinées indiquent un type de meurtrier qui se distingue par les caractéristiques suivantes : homme entre la vingtaine et la trentaine, célibataire, sans emploi, impulsif, peu instruit, pauvre, consommateur d'alcool, utilisant l'arme blanche et caractérisé par des motifs de nature expressive. Les femmes constituent une proportion beaucoup plus importante de victimes, notamment dans les homicides passionnels et conjugaux. Quand les femmes tuent, elles le font habituellement au sein de la famille, essentiellement pour se venger de leur partenaire intime ou par crainte de la répréhension de la famille. Les limites et les perspectives de l'étude sont discutées et abordées.

Language: fr