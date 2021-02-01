|
Citation
Krimi F, Bernardi N, Delteil C, Alunni V, Malbranque S, Jousset N, Tuchtan L, Piercecchi MD, Bartoli C. Rev. Med. Leg. 2021; 12(2): 91-96.
Vernacular Title
Décès par asphyxie mécanique dans des contextes de manœuvres de contention : série de cas
Copyright
DOI
PMID
Abstract
Positional suffocation remains, from the first considerations around the maneuvers of physical restraints, the subject of regular questioning. The gestures used by the police and nursing staff, particularly in psychiatry, are the subject of specific recommendations and training, but several deaths have been deplored following the use of his methods. The retrospective study of these 8 cases listed over 5 years in 4 French medico-legal institutes reveals similarities in victim profiles and lethal mechanisms. The victims listed are predominantly male, on average aged 34 years and 7 of 8 cases were in acute agitation at hetero-aggressive risk at the time. Cardiopulmonary arrest occurred after compression of the thorax, and in half of the cases by blockage of the cervical region. Death was in all cases reported to suffocation mechanical suffocation sometimes associated with cervical compression, with exclusion of toxic causes, after histological study of the tissues. It appears that the main lethal mechanism is a ventilatory incapacity due to the stress exerted on the movements of the thorax and the abdomen. Compression of the vessels seems to participate to asphyxia and vagal reflexes which can also participate in the lethal mechanism. At the end of our observations, it appears the need for particular vigilance by the professionals involved in coercive maneuvers at risk of mechanical asphyxia.
Language: fr