Abstract

Positional suffocation remains, from the first considerations around the maneuvers of physical restraints, the subject of regular questioning. The gestures used by the police and nursing staff, particularly in psychiatry, are the subject of specific recommendations and training, but several deaths have been deplored following the use of his methods. The retrospective study of these 8 cases listed over 5 years in 4 French medico-legal institutes reveals similarities in victim profiles and lethal mechanisms. The victims listed are predominantly male, on average aged 34 years and 7 of 8 cases were in acute agitation at hetero-aggressive risk at the time. Cardiopulmonary arrest occurred after compression of the thorax, and in half of the cases by blockage of the cervical region. Death was in all cases reported to suffocation mechanical suffocation sometimes associated with cervical compression, with exclusion of toxic causes, after histological study of the tissues. It appears that the main lethal mechanism is a ventilatory incapacity due to the stress exerted on the movements of the thorax and the abdomen. Compression of the vessels seems to participate to asphyxia and vagal reflexes which can also participate in the lethal mechanism. At the end of our observations, it appears the need for particular vigilance by the professionals involved in coercive maneuvers at risk of mechanical asphyxia.



L'asphyxie positionnelle demeure, depuis les premières considérations autour des manœuvres de contentions physiques, l'objet de questionnements réguliers. Les gestes employés par les forces de police et personnels soignants, notamment en psychiatrie, font l'objet de recommandations et formations spécifiques, mais plusieurs décès sont à déplorer dans les suites de l'emploi de ses méthodes. L'étude rétrospective de ces 8 cas répertoriés sur 5 ans dans 4 Instituts médico-légaux français permet de relever des similitudes dans les profils de victime et mécanismes létaux. Les victimes répertoriées sont majoritairement de sexe masculin, en moyenne âgées de 34 ans et dont 7 cas sur 8 étaient en état d'agitation aiguë à risque hétéro-agressif lors des faits. L'arrêt cardiorespiratoire survenait après contention du thorax, et dans la moitié des cas était associé à un blocage de la région cervicale. Le décès était systématiquement rapporté à l'asphyxie mécanique par suffocation parfois associée à la compression cervicale, avec exclusion des causes toxiques, après examen anatomopathologique des tissus. Il apparaît que le mécanisme létal principal est une incapacité ventilatoire du fait de la contrainte exercée sur les mouvements du thorax et de l'abdomen. La compression des vaisseaux du cou participe au mécanisme asphyxique et peut s'accompagner de réflexes vagaux. À l'issu de nos constatations, il apparaît la nécessité d'une vigilance toute particulière par les professionnels impliqués lors des manœuvres coercitives à risque d'asphyxie mécanique.

Language: fr