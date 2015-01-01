SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Hune ND, Kimball TG. Alcohol Treat. Q. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/07347324.2021.1891846

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This article explores how suffering and lack of choice play a role in suicide among individuals with co-occurring substance use disorders and mental health conditions. People who experience profound suffering from both disorders often seek support from recovery groups, family and friends, faith communities and healthcare professionals. To help those who have attempted or experienced suicide-related thoughts and behaviors, the hope is that this reflection opens the doors for deeper conversation and can offer additional avenues of support.


Language: en

Keywords

Co-occurring conditions; mental health conditions; powerlessness; substance use disorders; suffering; suicide

