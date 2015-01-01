Abstract

Background and objective: Child maltreatment is a major cause of direct and indirect injuries, trauma and latent health problems associated with adverse childhood experiences, such as obesity, health risk behaviors, and mental health problems. Lack of recognition and reporting of suspected maltreatment may leave children vulnerable to continued victimization that can lead to devastating consequences for children and their families. As per Wisconsin law, medical providers and social workers are among those professionals mandated …

Language: en