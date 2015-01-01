SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Luckhardt MI, Petska H. Pediatrics 2021; 147(3): 203-204.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, American Academy of Pediatrics)

DOI

10.1542/peds.147.3_MeetingAbstract.203

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Background and objective: Child maltreatment is a major cause of direct and indirect injuries, trauma and latent health problems associated with adverse childhood experiences, such as obesity, health risk behaviors, and mental health problems. Lack of recognition and reporting of suspected maltreatment may leave children vulnerable to continued victimization that can lead to devastating consequences for children and their families. As per Wisconsin law, medical providers and social workers are among those professionals mandated …


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print