Abstract

BACKGROUND: Child abuse is a significant cause of injury and death among children, but proper identification is often challenging. This study aims to assess whether racial disparities exist in the identification of possible child abuse.



METHODS: National Trauma Data Bank (NTDB) 2010-2014 was queried for injured children <18 years old. ICD-9CM codes were used to identify patients with injuries due to suspected child abuse. The 2010 US Census Data was …

Language: en