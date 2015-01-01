Abstract

Around 1.2 million people are being killed, and more than 50 million people are being injured in road accidents each year around the world. Due to Urbanization and motorization road accident has been increasing dramatically over the last few years. According to the Accident Research Institute (ARI) of BUET, on an average, 20 people are dying every day in Bangladesh. Reckless driving, overloading identified as a significant causes for road accidents. Moreover, motorbikes has a higher number of accidents in Bangladesh. The main objective is to identify the leading causes of road accidents and the spatial distribution of road accidents. The data of accidents were collected from different secondary sources for the last 50 years. Qualitative and semi quantitate methods were used to analyze the statistical data. For spatial distribution of road accidents, the kernel density estimation method is used as well as critical area index for hazardous locations. The critical area index has presented from crash rate and causality rate of the zone as a dangerous area with the score (1-10) where highs score represents the most dangerous region for road accidents. The traffic department and the Government has a crucial role to play in identifying reckless driving, speeding and overloaded vehicles, and the government and citizens have an essential role to play in ensuring road safety as well.

