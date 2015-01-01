Abstract

VISSIM is a widely used microscopic simulator of traffic flow; however, calibration of its parameters is restricted to freeways, arterials, or isolated junctions while simulating heterogeneous traffic. This paper presents a case study showcasing the modelling aspects when using VISSIM for heterogeneous traffic flow simulation at a network level. A congested traffic network in Electronics City, Bangalore, India is selected for the study. VISSIM parameters are analyzed for their sensitivity on the selected network and selected parameters are calibrated using the Genetic Algorithm tool in MATLAB through Component Object Model interface in VISSIM. To check on model accuracy with an increase in number of calibrated parameters, simulation results with two sets of parameters are compared. The calibrated model is used to check different traffic scenarios in the network and the results are analyzed.

